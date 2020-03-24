New York reapproves Genworth-Oceanwide deal

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) jumps 15% in premarket trading after the New York State Department of Financial Services reapproves China Oceanwide Holdings Group's proposed acquisition of Genworth.

NYDFS's original approval expired in March 2019.

In connection with the NYDFS' reapproval, Genworth has agreed, among other things, to contribute $100M to Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York at the closing of the Oceanwide transaction.

Genworth and Oceanwide have communicated the terms of the agreement with the NYDFS to Genworth's other domiciliary insurance regulators, and believe that these terms are acceptable to them as well.

As previously disclosed, the company is still working on providing responses to limited regulatory requests for additional information as soon as possible.

