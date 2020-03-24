Ford, 3M and GE speed production of respirators, ventilators

Ford (NYSE:F) is joining forces with firms including 3M (NYSE:MMM) and GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) to increase production of powered air-purifying respirators for healthcare workers, as well as ventilator designs.

In addition, Ford plans to assemble more than 100,000 face shields per week and leverage its in-house 3D printing capability to produce disposable respirators for healthcare workers.

"By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis," said Executive Chairman Bill Ford.