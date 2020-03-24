Blair likes Incyte in premarket analyst action

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (156% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 9% premarket.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) resumed with Outperform rating at William Blair. Shares up 3% premarket.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) initiated with Buy rating and $55 (70% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (124% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs, Outperform at Cowen and Company and Buy with a $25 price target at JPMorgan.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (150% upside) price target at Needham.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) upgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) upgraded to Outperform with a $10 (103% upside) price target at Wedbush. Shares up 33% premarket on Astellas collaboration in cancer.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) upgraded to Overweight with a $57 (35% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 8% premarket.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) downgraded to Hold at Argus.