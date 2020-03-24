Sentiment turns negative on New York Mortgage and Invesco Mortgage

It may have been teeny volume or it may have been the idea that the worst was behind, but both New York Mortgage (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) had been in the green after announcing an inability to meet margin calls yesterday.
That's reversed in a big way in the past few minutes, with NYMT lower by 39% and IVR by 38%.
Other mREITs premarket: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) -2.8%, Annaly (NYSE:NLY) +2.5%, Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) -0.7%, MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) +2.2%. AG Mortgage (NYSE:MITT), which plunged 39% yesterday after earlier announcing an inability to meet margin calls, is higher by 10% premarket.
