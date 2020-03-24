Spirit suspends most Boeing production work

As Boeing's Washington state plants go offline, key supplier Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is suspending work performed for the planemaker at facilities in Wichita, Kansas, and in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.

The action will begin tomorrow and last 14 calendar days, until April 8.

Spirit will continue to support 787 work for Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina, facility as needed, as well as operations in support of defense customers, Airbus, aftermarket and MRO, third party fabrication and other non-Boeing work.

SPR +8% premarket

