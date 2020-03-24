DTE Energy appoints David Ruud as CFO, and reaffirms FY2020 EPS outlook

David Ruud, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development at DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), will succeed Peter Oleksiak as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 4.

Oleksiak will remain with the company through the end of the year as a special advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Norcia, and will work closely with Ruud to ensure a seamless transition.

“We began 2020 with adequate contingency in our earnings forecast. In light of the economic events that have transpired over the last several weeks we have started the process of building deeper levels of cash and earnings contingency across all of our operations,” said Norcia. “We will adjust these efforts as we learn more about the economic impact.”

The company also reaffirmed its FY2020 operating EPS guidance of $6.47 - $6.75.