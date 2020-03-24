Casino sector pushes higher again

Casino stocks are racing higher in early trading as investors latch on to any signs of positive news amid the pandemic. On that front, the Italian government reported a second straight day of lower COVID-10 cases and President Trump indicated during yesterday's coronavirus press briefing that the 15-day suggested U.S. shutdown may not be extended. Obviously, casino operators would like to return to action as soon as local health authorities issue approvals.
The news from D.C. on a stimulus package is just incrementally better today.
Notable movers in premarket action include Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +12.86%, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) +12.60%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +8.75%, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +10.05%, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +6.70%, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) +15.05% and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +7.77%.