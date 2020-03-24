Energy names poised to rally as crude prices claw higher

Pre-market action in the Big Oil names indicate big gains when trading opens, as crude oil prices surge on hopes the U.S. will soon reach a deal on a $2T coronavirus aid package that could help support oil demand.

April WTI crude +5.1% to $24.56/bbl; May Brent +3.9% to $28.08/bbl.

"Oil is clawing its way higher, mainly on the back of the weaker dollar that stemmed from the Fed's unprecedented measures," says OANDA's Edward Moya, but "crude volatility will remain high and traders should not be surprised if this rally eventually gets faded."

The biggest oil and gas names (NYSEARCA:XLE) are sharply higher: XOM +6% , CVX +6.2% , BP +10.8% , TOT +9.1% , RDS.B +13.9% .

Refiners, which were taken to the woodshed yesterday, look for a strong open today: VLO +7.2% , PSX +9.3% , MPC +6.3% , HFC +6.8% , CVI +4.2% , PBF +8.9% .

Among embattled energy services firms: SLB +7.1% , HAL +7.8% .

