GM takes austerity measures amid pandemic

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is withdrawing its full-year guidance due to uncertainty around the business impact of the pandemic.

The automaker is also planning to draw down about $16B from its revolving credit lines to ride out the uncertain period. The funds will supplement GM's cash tally of approximately $15B to $16B at the end of March.

CEO Mary Barra: "We are aggressively pursuing austerity measures to preserve cash and are taking necessary steps in this changing and uncertain environment to manage our liquidity, ensure the ongoing viability of our operations and protect our customers and stakeholders... Over the past several years, we have made necessary, strategic decisions and structural changes that have transformed the company and strengthened the business, better positioning us for downturns."