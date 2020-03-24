Coronavirus activity roundup - healthcare

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCQB:WINT): planning to study its KL4 surfactant to potentially mitigate pulmonary effects of severe COVID-19 infection.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ): set up a drive-through facility at its Farmingdale, NY site to collect specimens for testing. Shares up 17% premarket.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX): started screening its library of reactive aldehyde species (RASP) inhibitors, including ADX-629 and reproxalap, for potential treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO): partnering with Ology Bioservices to manufacture INO-4800 (its DNA vaccine) for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. BARDA has provided $11.9M in funding to Ology to support the effort. Shares up 17% premarket.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO): hospitals are using its High Velocity Nasal Insufflation (HVHI) Technology (advanced form of oxygen therapy) to treat COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate respiratory distress, enabling increased access to ventilators for the sickest patients. Shares up 23% premarket.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC): coordinating efforts to help Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) with access to COVID-19 test kits through its PACE pharmacy. Also, its CareKinesis pharmacy is offering the BioIntelliSense BioSticker which allows PACE centers to remotely monitor patients for COVID-19 symptoms (PACE is a federal program providing comprehensive medical and social services to people at least 55 years old who are nursing home-eligible).

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX): collaborating with China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, Clover is advancing its coronavirus vaccine candidate while DVAX is providing technical expertise and its toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist adjuvant CpG 1018. Shares up 18% premarket.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK): subsidiary BioReference Laboratories will collaborate with the City of Miami to provide testing at drive-through locations by appointment. Shares up 3% premarket.