Tesla shakes off bear call

UBS lifts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Neutral rating from Sell on its view that the automaker can lean on solid backlog for the Model Y and Model 3 in China.

The firm also thinks Tesla could raise equity at a lower cost than other automakers during an industry downturn and should be able to defend its technology leadership.

UBS assigns a price target of $420 to Tesla. The average sell-side PT on Tesla is still all the way up at $527.07 and the 52-week/all-time high is $968.99.