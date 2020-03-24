Occidental Petroleum taps former CEO Chazen as new chairman

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announces the appointment of former CEO Stephen Chazen as its new chairman, as expected.

Chazen was Occidental's CEO during 2011-16 and a director during 2010-17 after joining the company in 1994, and currently is Chairman and CEO of Magnolia Oil and Gas (NYSE:MGY).

The move is seen as mollifying dissident shareholder Carl Icahn and avoiding a costly and distracting proxy fight at Occidental's annual meeting later this year.

Icahn had tried to recruit Chazen for the slate of directors he nominated last November, but the former CEO had been reluctant to get involved.