BorgWarner updates COVID-19 impact, has liquidity through the year

Borgwarner (NYSE:BWA) notes many of its customers have suspended operations due to COVID-19/coronavirus, which may have an adverse impact on sales.

As a result, BWA will temporarily suspend operations at manufacturing and assembly facilities. Expects a material impact on 2020 performance, but cannot estimate the impact on 2020 outlook at this time.

Co. has full access to its undrawn revolving credit facility, with total debt maturities through the end of 2021 at $250 million.

Sees having enough liquidity to be compliant with covenants throughout the year even with lower OEM volumes.

Will provide update on financials with earnings call on May 6.

Source: Press Release