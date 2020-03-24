Qiwi +5.7% after Q4 EPS beat

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) jumps 5.7% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS beats the consensus estimate and the company expects 2020 adjusted net profit to grow 10%-30% over 2019.

Sees 2020 adjusted net revenue up 3%-13% and payment services net revenue down 3% to up 5%.

However, the company warns that it doesn't yet know how the coronavirus epidemic will affect its markets, and the full impact of the plunge in oil prices and resulting devaluation of the ruble may have on the Russian economy also remains unclear.

Board approves target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of group adjusted net profit for 2020.

Q4 adjusted net profit of RUB 18.74 (US$0.30) per share beats the consensus of RUB 18.69 and increased from RUB 16.40 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted net revenue of RUB 6.25B ($101M) misses the RUB 6.31B consensus and rose 7% from RUB 5.82B a year ago.

Q4 payment services segment net revenue of RUB 5.49B increased 16% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of RUB 1.61B, up 9% Y/Y.

Previously: QIWI plc EPS beats by RUB0.05, misses on revenue (March 24)