Valvoline keeps stores open, taps credit lines

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) says its company-owned and franchised Quick Lubes stores in North America are currently open and fully operational. The company says it's providing various types of financial assistance to support the long-term health of its Quick Lubes franchisee network through this period of uncertainty.

Valvoline has also taken additional actions to modify in-store procedures to further reduce direct contact between store teams and customers.

On the financial front, Valvoline drew down $450M from its revolving credit facility and $75M from its trade receivables securitization facility. The company is also limiting or deferring certain non-essential operating expenses, as well as delaying certain capital expenditures.

