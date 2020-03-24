COVID-19 hits eurozone harder than financial crisis

Economic activity halts in Europe, with Eurozone PMI composite flash plunging to 31.4 from 51.6, a faster dive than during the financial crisis.

France composite PMI flash plummeted to 30.2 from 51.9 in February as the service sector collapsed. GDP in the euro area’s second-largest economy is “collapsing at an annualized rate approaching double digits,” according to IHS economist Eliot Kerr.

Germany's composite PMI flash fell to 37.2 from 50.7 in February. Germany's GDP is expected to drop by 2% in Q1 and Q2 will be far worse.

U.K. PMI sank to 37.1 from 53.0, the lowest since the survey started in 1998, while the services PMI fell to 35.7.

