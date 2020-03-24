Comcast expects material impact from Covid-19

Surprising no one, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) says the pandemic panic could have a material impact on results in the near-to-medium term.

The company notes the closing of all of its theme parks, the delaying of distribution of films, and the disruption of film and TV production, including what's looking like the postponement of the Summer Olympics (update: Now apparently official).

As for Comcast Cable, the network continues to perform well, but economic stress on both the residential and business base may hit those results as well.