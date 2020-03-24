ATyr Pharma up 4% premarket on grant to build antibody platform

Thinly traded nano cap aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is up 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that Hong Kong subsidiary Pangu BioPharma Limited and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have been awarded a $750K grant to build a high-throughput platform for developing bispecific antibodies.

The grant, provided by the Hong Kong Government’s Innovation and Technology Commission, will fund about half the cost with aTyr providing the other half.

Cancer will be the initial focus considering the strong implication of the role of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) overexpression, an area the company is investigating. NRP2 is a cell surface receptor that plays a key role in lymphatic development and regulating inflammatory responses. In a range of cancers, high expression of NRP2 is associated with a poor prognosis.