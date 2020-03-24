Goldman recalibrates capital markets sector ratings

With capital markets roiled by the prospect of a deep recession and uncertainty over downside risks compounded by liquidity challenges, Goldman analyst Alexander Blostein shifts ratings across the sector.

He favors stocks with either "more resilient earnings," like BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), and/or "significantly discounted valuations," like Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), KKR (NYSE:KKR), and LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Recommends avoiding shares such as Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), or Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) where "earnings deterioration is yet to be fully captured in stock price declines."

Upgrades BNY Mellon to Buy from Neutral and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Neutral from Sell; adds LPLA and ICE to Americas Conviction List.

BK jumps 5.5% and ICE gains 4.1% in premarket trading.

Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Neutral from Buy and TROW and RJF to Sell from Neutral.

Blostein increases 2020 EPS estimates for exchanges by 39%.

Trims 2020 EPS estimates for alternative managers by 27%, traditional managers by 24%, retail brokers by 15%, and trust banks by 12%.