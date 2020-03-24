Malibu Boats preps for choppy waves

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) says it's suspending operations at manufacturing facilities.

The company is also withdrawing its previous full-year guidance.

MBUU drew down $98.8M on its credit revolver to boost liquidity for the rough period ahead.

Financial update: "Despite the volatility in the global markets, Malibu remains in an excellent financial position. To ensure we maintain sufficient liquidity, we have drawn just under $100 million on our current revolver to support operations and strategic investments in the event of a prolonged lower demand environment."

MBUU +6.80% premarket to $24.67.

