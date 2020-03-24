Genprex bolsters Board of Directors; shares up 13% premarket

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) appoints three new members to its Board of Directors. The new Board members include Brent Longnecker, CEO of Longnecker & Associates, Jose A. Moreno Toscano, CEO of LFB USA Inc., and William R. (“Will”) Wilson, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Wilson Land & Cattle Co.

These new appointments closely follow the Company receiving Fast Track Designation from the FDA for its lead drug candidate, raising more than $26M from institutional investors over the last few months, and licensing a new gene therapy drug candidate for diabetes from the University of Pittsburgh.

Shares are up 13% premarket.