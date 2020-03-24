J&J finance chief warns on reliability of guidance amid Covid-19 outbreak

Citing the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CFO Joseph Wolk is highly confident that "we're going to be 100% precisely wrong" with 2020 earnings guidance that management will provide during its Q1 conference call on Tuesday, April 14, before the open.

He explains that the company will consider what happened in Q1 and go from there based on projections on the geographic path of COVID-19.

The company ended 2019 with more than $17B in cash and equivalents so Mr. Wolk does not expect any short-term changes to its investment strategy.