Phillips 66 cuts 2020 capex by $700M, defers several projects

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it is cutting its 2020 planned capital spending by $700M, or ~18%, to $3.1B and is suspending stock buybacks.

In its midstream operations, Phillips will defer the Red Oak Pipeline and Sweeny Frac 4 projects as well as Phillips 66 Partners' (NYSE:PSXP) Liberty Pipeline; Phillips 66 Partners also has postponed its final investment decision on the ACE Pipeline.

In its refining segment, the company says it is deferring and canceling certain discretionary projects.

The company plans to reduce operating and administrative costs by $500M in 2020.

Phillips also says it secured a new $1B, 364-day term loan facility, which will provide liquidity in addition to its existing $5B revolving credit facility; Phillips 66 Partners has a $750M revolving credit facility.