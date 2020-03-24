Mastercard lowers 1Q net revenue guidance, evaluating expenses

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) suspends annual outlook in response to COVID-19, even as "long-term fundamentals of our business remain strong"

Notes the deterioration in cross-border, switched volume and switched transaction metrics, despite service line revenues holding up "reasonably well."

Sees 1Q net rev. growth in low single digits, sees currency impact as 2% headwind. This, vs the company's prior forecast in late February of net revenue growth of 9-10% (2-3 percentage points lower than discussed on its Jan. 29 earnings call).

Expenses are seen growing in low to mid single digits and the co. is taking actions to evaluate travel and entertainment expenses, advertising and marketing

Source: Press Release