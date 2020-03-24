Darden and BJ's Restaurants seen as better than feared

Wells Fargo has an interesting read on two beat-up dine-in restaurant companies.

The firm says Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) both offered cash-burn estimates that were better than feared and have some potential flexibility with rent deferrals.

"Simply put, property owners would rather a few months at $0 rental income vs. years of $0 rental income," notes the WF analyst team.

Darden and BJ's also have the opportunity to recoup some revenue through off-premise sales during the down period.

Darden is up 10.89% premarket to cut into its -63% one-month drop.