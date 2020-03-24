Precision Drilling to cut 2020 capex in half

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) says it is cutting its 2020 planned capital spending by roughly half to $48M from its prior plan of $95M in response to the coronavirus and current market conditions.

Precision is taking measures to enhance free cash flow and reduce fixed expenses by cutting its CEO salary by 20%, lowering board compensation by 20%, cutting executive officer salaries by 10%, and staff headcount and salary reductions.

The company expects the measures will cut annualized fixed costs by at least 30%, including a $30M reduction in G&A expense.

At year-end 2019, Precision reported a $75M cash balance and the completion of a one-year extension of its $500M revolving credit facility, maturing November 2023; excluding letters of credit, the company's revolving credit facility remains undrawn, and with the year-end cash balance, Precision says it has access to $700M-plus in liquidity.