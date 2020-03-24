Aimco taps credit line, withdraws guidance for rest of year

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) expects Q1 results to be in line with its expectations, but withdraws guidance for the rest of the year due to uncertainty over the effects of the spread of Covid-19.

To bolster liquidity, AIV drew down $300M under its credit facility and deferred planned capex of ~$150M to a later date.

Continues construction of four properties with expected remaining costs of $210M, with $135M of that in 2020 and the rest in 2021 and 2022.

The company has a $2.4B pool of properties unencumbered by debt providing access to substantial additional liquidity, if needed.

"The Aimco balance sheet remains safe, comprised primarily of non-recourse property debt with LTV’s approximating 32% and limited near-term maturities," said CFO Paul Beldin.