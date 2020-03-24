Amazon pauses low-priority shipments in India

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will temporarily discontinue the shipment of "lower-priority" items in India, shifting the focus to things like household and personal safety products.

Nearly every Indian state is currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon statement: "To serve our customers’ most urgent needs while also ensuring the safety of our employees, we are temporarily prioritizing our available fulfillment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for our customers such as household staples, packaged food, health care, hygiene, personal safety, and other high priority products."

Last week, Amazon suspended non-essential shipments to its warehouses and paused its Pantry grocery delivery service to cope with the virus-related demand shift.