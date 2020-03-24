Baudax Bio prices equity offering; shares down 36% premarket

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is down 36% premarket after pricing its public offering of 7,692,308 common shares, Series A warrants and Series B warrants to purchase same number of common stock, at an exercise price of $4.59 per share for Series A Warrants and at $3.25 per share for Series B Warrants.

Each share of common stock is being sold together with one Series A warrant and one Series B warrant for a combined price of $3.25 per share, for a gross offering size of $25M.

Net proceeds will be used for the launch and the commercialization of ANJESO, pipeline development activities, and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is March 26.