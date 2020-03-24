Vale taps $5B in credit lines, unveils plan to aid suppliers

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it is drawing $5B from its revolving credit lines - $2B in credit line due in June 2022 and $3B due in December 2024 - to strengthen its liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also unveils an emergency aid package to its suppliers, paying in advance 160M reais ($31M) over the next few days to its mid-sized and small suppliers.

Vale says it will pay more than 1,000 suppliers before they are due to help the companies deal with the sharp fall in economic activity.