Virgin Galactic +17% after bullish Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley moves to an Overweight rating on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) after the recent share price decline.

MS derives a price target of $24 on SPCE by applying $14 per share for the space tourism business and $10 per share for the hypersonic business.

Analyst Adam Jonas: "Despite the modest adjustments to our space tourism DCF, the company maintains a healthy cash position (~$500mm) and its expected ~$16mm per month cash burn (MSe $180mm in 2020) position it well to navigate any near-term headwinds. Looking ahead, the company has emphasized the importance of each step of the testing process and learnings from each mission to help make continuous refinement (i.e., fatigue dynamics, stress testing) of the spacecraft to optimize reusability, quick turn-around, cost and, of course, safety. We expect this process of continuous refinement will ultimately be measured in years and will continue concurrently with the early commercial missions, for which we conservatively model below management expectations."