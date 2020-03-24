Live Nation +9.8% as Citi lifts view on valuation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is up 9.8% premarket following an upgrade to Neutral at Citi, from Sell.

The firm notes a heavy drop this month has made the valuation look better. (Shares have tumbled 50% over the past month.)

It still faces uncertainty in the coronavirus crisis, but it likely has enough liquidity to take on a roughly 90% decline in revenue this year, analyst Jason Bazinet writes. The company itself is estimating about a 70% drop in revenue with events on hold.

He's cut expectations for OIBDA this year and next and reduces his price target to $35 from $63 (now reflecting just 6% downside).

Sell-sider analysts have been Bullish on the stock, which has a Quant Rating of Neutral.