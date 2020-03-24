Bombardier suspends FY20 guidance; and temporary suspends work at its Canadian operations

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) suspended its 2020 financial outlook as it evaluates the impact of temporarily closing its Canadian operations, and other actions being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bombardier will suspend all non-essential work at most of its Canadian based operations starting this evening at 11:59 pm until April 26, 2020, inclusively.

This suspension includes Bombardier’s aircraft and rail production activities in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Employees impacted by these temporary shutdowns will be placed on furlough.

Press Release