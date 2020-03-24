Stocks start in rally mode as investors sniff re-opening of economy

Stocks jump at the open, poised to trim some of its massive losses as investors hope a fiscal stimulus bill is closer to being reached; Dow +6.3% , S&P 500 +5.9% , Nasdaq +5.4% .

Sen. Schumer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin say they hope to have a deal by this morning, and Speaker Pelosi is optimistic about passage, saying the Senate will adopt language from the House bill around oversight of the $500B allocation to the virus loan program.

Also, comments last night from Pres. Trump might indicate that the narrative is shifting from widespread business shutdowns to restarting the economy.

"From a market perspective... it feels like we're coming to the end of it," Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, tells CNBC.

European bourses also are surging, with Germany's DAX +7.2% , France's CAC +5.3% , U.K.'s FTSE +5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +7.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.3% .

In the U.S., an initial look at the S&P 500 sectors shows strong gains across the board, led by energy ( +9.2% ), industrials ( +7.4% ) and materials ( +7.1% ), while the consumer staples sector ( +4.5% ) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices are pulling back, driving yields higher across the curve, with the two-year yield up 6 bps to 0.35% and the 10-year yield up 11 bps to 0.86%; U.S. Dollar Index -1% to 101.52.