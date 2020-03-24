Kindred fusion protein shows positive effect in dogs with atopic dermatitis

Kindred Biosciences (KIN +10.1% ) announces positive results from a pilot field study evaluating KIND-025, an IL-4- and IL-13-inhibiting canine fusion protein, in dogs with atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study enrolled 26 canines who received a single dose of KIND-025. The severity of pruritis (itchy skin), measured via a scale called PVAS score, and AD, measured via a scale called CADESI-4 score, were assessed at day 0 and weeks 1, 2, 3 and 4. Treatment success was defined as at least a 50% reduction from baseline in PVAS or CADESI-4 score.

A higher success rate was observed in the treatment group compared to the placebo group at all time points but no specific values are provided.

The company says this pilot study is the eighth in a row with a positive outcome.