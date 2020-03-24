Hecla Mining suspends Casa Berardi operations

Hecla Mining (HL +3.6% ) says it is suspending operations at the Casa Berardi mine until April 13 in compliance with the Quebec provincial government's order for the mining industry to reduce to minimum operations as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

Hecla, which says it has no cases of COVID-19 among its employees, will provide estimates for production and cost with its Q1 earnings release.

Casa Berardi produced 134.4K oz. of gold in 2019 at a cash cost after by-product credits of $1,051/oz.