Simpson draws down $150M from credit facility

"As the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains fluid, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the company's business, operations and financial condition," Simpson Manufacturing (SSD +10.6% ) writes in a press release.

"As a prudent measure, the company elected to draw down $150M from a $300M revolving credit facility - that expires in July 2021 - in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak."