Nexstar, ViacomCBS extend affiliation deals

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +20.3% ) and ViacomCBS (VIAC +16.8% , VIACA +11.1% ) has a multi-year renewal of CBS affiliations.

The deal covers nine CBS network affiliations for Nexstar stations, which reach a combined 3.5% of the U.S. audience, nearly 4M television households.

That includes two top-50 affiliates: WNCN-TV in Raleigh, N.C., and KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

It extends CBS/Nexstar affiliations set to expire later this year. In August, the two companies sealed an affiliation deal covering 19 Nexstar stations in 15 markets (reaching about 5% of the U.S. audience, nearly 6M TV households).

Now substantially all of the agreements between the two have been extended.