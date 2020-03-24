Let's-go-out trade dominates consumer sector

Investors are reading the tea leaves to bet that the worst-case scenarios of extended shutdowns and shelter at home orders may be averted.
Notable gainers in the restaurant sector include Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) +38.6%, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +30.8%, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) +26.5%, Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +25.3%, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +23.8%, Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) +19.4%, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) +17.3% and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) +17.1%.
Casino sector gainers are led by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +30.0%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +28.8% and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) +28.4%.
Mall stocks breaking higher with gusto include L Brands (NYSE:LB) +24.4%, Guess (NYSE:GES) +18.6%, Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) +20.7%, Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +11.5% and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +10.6%.
You have to look good to go out, so Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) +16.5% and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) +16.3% are catching bids.
The cruise line sector isn't sitting out the rally - with Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +18.4%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +27.4% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +20.1% recovering a bit.
Theme park stocks are more than perky. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is 26.6% higher and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is up 22.1%.
Remember that whole stockpiling thing? Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is down 1.55% and Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are underperforming with ~1% gains.