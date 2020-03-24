Seeking Alpha
Let's-go-out trade dominates consumer sector

Dave & Buster's Entertain... (PLAY)

Investors are reading the tea leaves to bet that the worst-case scenarios of extended shutdowns and shelter at home orders may be averted.

Notable gainers in the restaurant sector include Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY+38.6%, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN+30.8%, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI+26.5%, Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY+25.3%, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT+23.8%, Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO+19.4%, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK+17.3% and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN+17.1%.

Casino sector gainers are led by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN+30.0%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI+28.8% and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN+28.4%.

Mall stocks breaking higher with gusto include L Brands (NYSE:LB+24.4%, Guess (NYSE:GES+18.6%, Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE+20.7%, Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS+11.5% and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF+10.6%.

You have to look good to go out, so Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA+16.5% and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH+16.3% are catching bids.

The cruise line sector isn't sitting out the rally - with Carnival (NYSE:CCL+18.4%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH+27.4% and  Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL+20.1% recovering a bit.

Theme park stocks are more than perky. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is 26.6% higher and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is up 22.1%.

Remember that whole stockpiling thing? Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is down 1.55% and Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are underperforming with ~1% gains.