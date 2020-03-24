Let's-go-out trade dominates consumer sector

Investors are reading the tea leaves to bet that the worst-case scenarios of extended shutdowns and shelter at home orders may be averted.

Notable gainers in the restaurant sector include Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) +38.6% , Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +30.8% , Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) +26.5% , Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +25.3% , Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +23.8% , Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) +19.4% , Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) +17.3% and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) +17.1% .

Casino sector gainers are led by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +30.0% , Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +28.8% and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) +28.4% .

Mall stocks breaking higher with gusto include L Brands (NYSE:LB) +24.4% , Guess (NYSE:GES) +18.6% , Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) +20.7% , Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +11.5% and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +10.6% .

You have to look good to go out, so Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) +16.5% and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) +16.3% are catching bids.

The cruise line sector isn't sitting out the rally - with Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +18.4% , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +27.4% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +20.1% recovering a bit.

Theme park stocks are more than perky. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is 26.6% higher and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is up 22.1% .