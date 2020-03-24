Calhoun still sees mid-year return for 737 MAX

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun still expects a "mid-year" return to service for the grounded 737 MAX amid a coronavirus epidemic that has prompted the planemaker to seek $60B in government aid for itself and the aerospace industry.

"We're very close to the finish line," he declared, adding that it will take a "few years" for the company to restore its balance sheet to before crisis levels (currently has $15B in liquidity).

"If there is no government support and the credit markets don't reopen, it will be fairly quick, but we can still make it to the other side," Calhoun responded when asked what the company's cash burn rate is. "Now if this goes on for eight months, probably not."

Boeing shares are up 16.4% to $122.98.

