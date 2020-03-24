Akers Biosciences up 25% on in-license of coronavirus vaccine candidate

Thinly traded nano cap Akers Biosciences (AKER +24.6% ) is, yet another, tiny medical company jumping on the COVID-19 bandwagon with its announced license deal with Premas Biotech for a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Akers will acquire Cystron Biotech LLC (the rights holder?) for $1M upfront plus 622,756 shares of common stock (or equivalents) and a royalty on net sales. It will also make additional cash and stock payments to the sellers of Cystron Biotech upon the achievement of certain milestones, along with a change of control. It will also make cash payments to Premas if certain milestones are achieved.