Triumph cuts 500 jobs; senior execs to forgo 10% of base salaries

Triumph Group (TGI +18.4% ) bounces higher after unveiling cost cutting plans, including eliminating 250 full-time salaried employee and 250 contractor positions, and implementing two-week furloughs for some salaried employees, as part of its coronavirus response.

Triumph will suspend merit pay increases for all team members, and the CEO and other senior executives will forgo 10% of their base salaries, until the crisis has passed.

Given Boeing's plans to close its Washington state factories for 14 days, Triumph says it will evaluate the need to furlough employees at its plants where capacity is largely dedicated to Boeing Commercial Aircraft programs.

The company also says it has $400M in cash and more than $100M of availability to support its working capital requirements, following its decision to draw down its revolving credit facility as disclosed last week.