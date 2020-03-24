India goes under 3-week lockdown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders a three-week lockdown of the country - population 1.3B.

Indian rupee is up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, earlier it had risen as much as 0.6% against the greenback.

If India can't manage a 21-day lockdown, the country will go back by 21 years, Modi said in an address to the country.

The government will spend Rs 15,000 crores (~$2B) to strengthen the health care infrastructure.

The effort will include buying masks, ventilators, and test kits, and increasing the number of hospital beds.

