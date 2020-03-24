Macquarie Infrastructure provided notice to lenders to borrow $599M under credit agreement

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC +15.5% ) enters into a senior secured revolving credit facility ('The Credit Agreement') that provides borrowings of up to $600M and will mature on January 3, 2022.

As previously disclosed, in December 2018, Atlantic Aviation FBO, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, entered into a credit agreement (the “AA Credit Agreement”) that provides for a $1,025M senior secured first lien term loan facility maturing in December 2025 and $350M senior secured first lien revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023.

On March 17, 2020, the Company provided notice to the lenders to borrow $599M under the Credit Agreement, as well as AA FBO provided notice to the lenders to borrow $275M under the revolving credit facility portion of the AA Credit Agreement.

The proceeds from these borrowings will be used for working capital, general corporate or other purposes