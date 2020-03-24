Boeing would reject aid if government requires equity stake

Boeing (BA +14.5% ) CEO Dave Calhoun is making his rounds this morning, appearing next on the Fox Business Network.

"I don't have a need for an equity stake," he told Maria Bartiromo. "If they forced it, we'd just look at all the other options, and we have got plenty."

"I want them to support the credit markets, provide liquidity. Allow us to borrow against our future, which we all believe in very strongly and I think our creditors will too. It's really that simple."

Calhoun also said federal aid for Boeing, the nation's largest exporter, is "anything but corporate welfare," calling it the role of government.