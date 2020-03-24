Essex Property halting evictions, rent hikes

Among the measures announced by the West Coast apartment operator to deal with the pandemic panic:

Halting evictions for those affected by economic shutdown; halting evictions for 90 days for affected commercial tenants as well

Avoiding rent increases for 90 days

Payment plans for those unable to pay their rent; waiving of late fees

Closing down leasing offices to only company staff and reducing on-site staff to essential functions

The company can't figure the financial impact to the bottom line yet, but does expect reduced apartment turnover and leasing traffic in coming months.