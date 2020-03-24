Essex Property halting evictions, rent hikes

Among the measures announced by the West Coast apartment operator to deal with the pandemic panic:
Halting evictions for those affected by economic shutdown; halting evictions for 90 days for affected commercial tenants as well
Avoiding rent increases for 90 days
Payment plans for those unable to pay their rent; waiving of late fees
Closing down leasing offices to only company staff and reducing on-site staff to essential functions
The company can't figure the financial impact to the bottom line yet, but does expect reduced apartment turnover and leasing traffic in coming months.
ESS is up 4.3% today.