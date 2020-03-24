Seeking Alpha
Financials 

Essex Property halting evictions, rent hikes

|About: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)|By: , SA News Editor

Among the measures announced by the West Coast apartment operator to deal with the pandemic panic:

Halting evictions for those affected by economic shutdown; halting evictions for 90 days for affected commercial tenants as well

Avoiding rent increases for 90 days

Payment plans for those unable to pay their rent; waiving of late fees

Closing down leasing offices to only company staff and reducing on-site staff to essential functions

The company can't figure the financial impact to the bottom line yet, but does expect reduced apartment turnover and leasing traffic in coming months.

ESS is up 4.3% today.