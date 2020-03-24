Sorrento in-licenses rights to potential coronavirus treatment

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +1.2% ) inks an agreement with China-based Mabpharm Limited for exclusive North American and European rights to one of its fusion proteins for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

The candidate, named STI-4920, is a fully human bispecific fusion protein that binds to the coronavirus spike protein and a different epitope of the spike protein (as the name implies, the coronavirus has protein spikes on its surface that bind to receptors on the surface of normal cells in the first step of the infection process).

The company says the dual-arm design of STI-4920 could be sufficient to prevent the virus from invading healthy human cells.

Financial terms are not disclosed.