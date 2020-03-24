Chevron dividend is company's top priority and 'very secure,' CEO says

Chevron (CVX +14.2% ) powers higher after unveiling cost-cutting measures but pledging not to reduce its dividend despite falling crude oil prices.

"The dividend is our number one priority and it is very secure," CEO Michael Wirth said on CNBC's Squawk Box. "We're taking actions to preserve cash. It will have some impact on production in the near term, but we've stayed with our financial priorities, which include protecting the dividend."

Assuming the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia will continue, Wirth said the company is "taking actions on the things that we can control... It's an uncertain market, which is why we've taken actions on the things we can control."

"This is the fourth time in my career I've seen [crude] prices drop by more than 50% in a very short period of time," Wirth said. "We've been here before, we know what to do, we're taking action."

Chevron's response was bigger than expected, which is "positive" for sentiment toward the stock, RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria says.