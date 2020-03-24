Eni to review its Middle East projects - Reuters

Eni (E +6.8% ) to review its projects in the Middle East amid coronavirus pandemic and oil market conditions.

“We are at the moment reviewing all our ongoing projects for this year, 2020, and 2021,” Fuad Krekshi, Eni’s regional executive vice president. “We expect to come out with the revised plan sometime in the next month.”

The projects to be scrutinized include those in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil, located on the northwestern shore of Abu Dhabi and, once operational, is estimated to have a daily production capacity of ~1 bcf of sour gas.

The company also said to postpone the start-up of new projects.