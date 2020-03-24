ANI Pharma files U.S. application for competitor to Mallinckrodt's Acthar Gel

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP +13.1% ) has filed a marketing application with the FDA seeking approval to reintroduce Purified Cortrophin Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP) (80 U/mL) into the U.S. market aimed at taking market share from Mallinckrodt's (MNK +0.6% ) top seller Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) 80 U/mL.

Cortrophin Gel, with over 54 indications, was originally approved in the U.S. in 1954 and was last used in the 1980s. The company acquired the rights from Merck (MRK +1.9% ) in January 2016.

If approved, it plans to sell the product at a "substantial discount" to Mallinckrodt's offering.